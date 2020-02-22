Michigan vs. Purdue odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions from proven model

The Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermakers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Mackey Arena. Purdue is 14-13 overall and 10-3 at home, while the Wolverines are 17-9 overall and 3-5 on the road. The Boilermakers are favored by three points in the latest Purdue vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under is set at 133.5. Before entering any Michigan vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Purdue vs. Michigan. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Michigan vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Michigan spread: Purdue -3

Purdue vs. Michigan over-under: 134 points

Purdue vs. Michigan money line: Purdue -161, Michigan 134

What you need to know about Purdue

Purdue fell 69-65 to Wisconsin on Tuesday. A silver lining for the Boilermakers was the play of forward Trevion Williams, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

It was the third consecutive loss for the Boilermakers. Purdue is averaging just 68.5 points per game, which ranks 290th nationally. If the Boilermakers are going to get the cover on Saturday, they'll likely have to lean on their defense, which gives up just 62.3 points per outing. Purdue has struggled against the spread this season, going 11-15-1 ATS.

What you need to know about Michigan

Michigan, meanwhile, beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 60-52 on Wednesday. Guard Zavier Simpson (16 points) was the top scorer for the Wolverines, who won their fourth consecutive game and have given their 2020 NCAA Tournament outlook a nice boost with their recent run.

Simpson leads the Wolverines in both scoring (12.6 ppg) and assists (8.0 apg). The Wolverines are 15-11 against the spread this season, but just 3-5 ATS when listed as the road underdogs.

How to make Michigan vs. Purdue picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Purdue vs. Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Purdue? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.