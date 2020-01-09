Michigan vs. Purdue odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 9 predictions from proven model

Teams looking to stay within striking distance of the conference leaders square off on Thursday when the Purdue Boilermakers battle the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten Conference action at the Crisler Center. The Boilermakers (9-6), who are tied for fifth in the league at 2-2, are 1-3 on the road, while the Wolverines (10-4), who are tied for 10th in the Big Ten at 1-2, are 7-1 on their home floor. Tip-off from Ann Arbor, Mich., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Purdue leads the all-time series 89-71.

The Wolverines are five-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 128.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Purdue picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Purdue. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it has generated a spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Purdue vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Purdue spread: Michigan -5

Michigan vs. Purdue over-under: 128.5 points

Michigan vs. Purdue money line: Purdue +187, Michigan -234

PUR: 330-165 (.667) in 15 seasons under coach Matt Painter.

MICH: Ranks 18th nationally in field goal percentage at 48.3

The Wolverines have had a lot of success recently and have had four straight winning seasons coming into the year and eight over the past nine. Since 2008-09, Michigan has earned nine NCAA Tournament appearances. The Wolverines have also fared well against non-ranked opponents this season, going 8-1.

Senior guard Zavier Simpson has been a catalyst for the Michigan offense, averaging 8.9 assists per game. Simpson has five or more assists in 13 of 14 games, with 10 or more in five of those, including a career-best 14 against Houston Baptist on Nov. 22. He ranks second nationally in assists per game behind Samford's Josh Sharkey (9.2 average).

But just because the Wolverines have been tough on non-ranked opponents, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Purdue vs. Michigan spread on Thursday.

That's because the Boilermakers have been turning up the heat once the calendar turns to a new year. Since 2018, Purdue is 17-2 during the month of January, with one loss coming at Michigan State (Jan. 8, 2019) and Sunday's loss to Illinois. Since the 2014-15 season, the Boilermakers have compiled a 33-11 record in the month of January.

Purdue has three players who average 10 points or more, led by junior center Matt Haarms, who is averaging 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He started January off on the right foot, pouring in 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds in an 83-78 victory over Minnesota on Jan. 2. He has scored in double figures in eight of 13 games this season.

So who wins Purdue vs. Michigan? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Purdue spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.