A top-25 matchup on Tuesday's college basketball schedule has Big Ten heavyweights Purdue and Michigan clashing for conference supremacy. The No. 7 Boilermakers (19-5) sit atop the Big Ten with an 11-2 conference record. Michigan (18-5) is just half-a-game behind and could lead the conference with a Tuesday victory. Both teams enter on four-game win streaks, though the Boilermakers have also won four straight matchups with the Wolverines. That includes a 27-point victory, at home, when the two met on Jan. 24, which remains Michigan's last defeat.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5.

Purdue vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -1.5

Purdue vs. Michigan over/under: 150.5 points

Purdue vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -128, Purdue +106

PUR: The Boilermakers are 14-10 against the spread (ATS)

MICH: The Over is 8-3 for the Wolverines over their last 11 games

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers dominated Michigan, 91-64, two weeks back, handing the Wolverines a 27-point loss after they had previously not lost a game by more than three points all season. Braden Smith was virtually unguardable with 24 points and 10 assists in the contest, and he's been utterly dominant on both ends of the court during Purdue's four-game win streak. Smith, who was just named to the Wooden Award Midseason Watchlist, is averaging 22 points, 8.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 steals over his last four.

Even with Smith's play, it's Trey Kaufman-Renn who leads the team in both points (18.9) and rebounds (6.4). The 6-foot-9 junior is converting over 60% of his shots from the field and has scored at least 23 points in three straight games. Additionally, the Boilermakers also have a massive recent spread advantage, going 9-2 ATS over their last 11 games, while Michigan enters in with seven straight defeats against the line. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan can cover

With two 7-footers in the starting lineup in Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf, the Wolverines dominate the paint. Those two are efficient around the hoop as Michigan ranks among the top 10, nationally, in 2-point percentage, effective field goal percentage and shooting efficiency. There's no longer a defensive presence like the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey for Purdue, so Michigan's twin tower duo should have its way versus the Boilermakers who average just 1.9 blocks per game.

Michigan will also get a huge boost from playing in front of its home fans, as the Wolverines are undefeated at the Crisler Center this season, winning 11 straight. Meanwhile, four of Purdue's five losses have come away from its home arena. The Boilermakers are also just 1-3 ATS as road underdogs, and while they have a one-day rest advantage, that hasn't necessarily been conducive to spread success. Purdue is also 1-3 ATS with a rest advantage, while Michigan is 4-2 ATS when it has less rest than its opponent. See which team to pick here.

