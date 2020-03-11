Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, line: 2020 Big Ten Tournament picks, predictions by proven model on 75-53 run

The ninth-seeded Michigan Wolverines look to remain perfect in the all-time series when they take on the eighth-seeded Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second round of the 2020 Big Ten Tournament on Thursday. Tip-off from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 12 p.m. ET. The Wolverines (19-12) have yet to lose to Rutgers, winning all 13 of their previous meetings overall and each of their eight Big Ten matchups. Michigan, who swept the 2019-20 regular-season series, has won eight encounters by double digits and has an average margin of victory of 11.6 points.

Meanwhile, Rutgers (20-11) posted 20 wins in the regular season for the first time since going 23-8 in 1982-83. The Scarlet Knights suffered their only home loss of the 2019-20 campaign against Michigan, falling 60-52 on Feb. 19. The Wolverines are three-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 135.

Michigan vs. Rutgers spread: Michigan -3

Michigan vs. Rutgers over-under: 135 points

Michigan vs. Rutgers money line: Michigan -155, Rutgers +126

MICH: F Austin Davis is 30-for-40 from the field in his last 12 games.

RUT: C Myles Johnson leads the Big Ten in field-goal percentage (60.2).

Why Michigan can cover

The model knows the Wolverines have performed well in the Big Ten Tournament in recent years, winning the title in 2017 and 2018 before losing to Michigan State in last year's final. Michigan enters the 2020 Big Ten Tournament averaging 75 points per game, with all five of its starters possessing double-digit averages.

Zavier Simpson, who scored all 13 of his points in Sunday's 83-70 loss at Maryland in the second half, shares the team lead with a 12.9-point average. The senior guard is first in the nation with 236 assists and needs 25 to break Michigan's single-season record set in 2012-13 by Trey Burke.

Why Rutgers can cover

Even so, the Wolverines aren't a lock to cover the Rutgers vs. Michigan spread on Thursday. The Scarlet Knights tied a season high with nine 3-pointers in a 71-68 overtime win at Purdue on Saturday and limited the Boilermakers to 33.8 percent shooting. Rutgers is eighth in the nation and second in the Big Ten in field-goal percentage defense with a 38.3 percent average. Junior guard Geo Baker, who's averaging 10.9 points per game, scored a team-high 19 points against Purdue and sophomore swingman Ron Harper Jr. added 15, while both went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Defensively, the Scarlet Knights are giving up just 62.6 points per game, which ranks 18th in the nation. Rutgers has also fared well against the spread in recent weeks. In fact, the Scarlet Knights are 14-6 against the number in their last 20 games.

