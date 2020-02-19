Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from advanced model

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Michigan Wolverines are set to square off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The Scarlet Knights are 18-8 overall and 17-0 at home, while Michigan is 16-9 overall and 2-5 on the road. Michigan enters tonight's matchup having won five of its last six games. Rutgers, meanwhile, has lost three of its last five. The Scarlet Knights are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Rutgers vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under is set at 134. Before entering any Michigan vs. Rutgers picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Rutgers vs. Michigan spread: Rutgers -2.5

Rutgers vs. Michigan over-under: 134 points

Rutgers vs. Michigan money line: Rutgers -147, Michigan +124

What you need to know about Rutgers

Rutgers topped the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini 72-57 at home on Saturday. Ron Harper Jr. was the offensive standout of the matchup for Rutgers, shooting 5-for-5 from downtown and finishing with 27 points and six rebounds. Myles Johnson was also an intricate part in Rutgers' victory with 11 rebounds. It was Rutgers' third win over a ranked team.

Rutgers has also been sensational on its home floor. In fact, the Scarlet Knights are 17-0 in their last 17 home games. Plus, Rutgers has covered the spread in 13 of its last 17 games overall.

What you need to know about Michigan

Everything went Michigan's way against the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday as the Wolverines made off with an 89-65 victory. Michigan's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Brandon Johns Jr., who had 14 points along with five boards, and Zavier Simpson, who dropped a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists. The Wolverines won their third straight for the first time since opening the season with seven consecutive wins.

In addition, Michigan is 8-0 in its last eight meeting against Rutgers, which includes a 69-63 victory on Feb. 1.

