The Rutgers Scarlet Knights the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will face off Thursday in a Big Ten clash at 9 p.m. ET at Crisler Center. Rutgers is 12-7 overall and 3-4 on the road, while Michigan is 14-1 overall and 10-0 at home. The Scarlet Knights are 20-8-2 against the spread in their last 30 games following an against-the-spread win. The Wolverines are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following a straight-up win.

The Wolverines are favored by nine points in the latest Michigan vs. Rutgers odds. The over-under for total points is set at 136.5.

Rutgers vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -9

Rutgers vs. Michigan over-under: 136.5 points

Rutgers vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -465, Rutgers +350

What you need to know about Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights have won five of their last six games, including a 64-50 victory Saturday against Northwestern. Jacob Young scored 15 points for Rutgers in the victory.

Ron Harper Jr. leads Rutgers in scoring at 16.2 points per game, while Myles Johnson pulls down 8.8 rebounds and Young dishes 3.5 assists per outing.

What you need to know about Michigan

The Wolverines have won three straight after absorbing their lone loss of the season, including a 67-59 win against No. 21 Wisconsin last Sunday. Isaiah Livers led the way with 20 points.

Livers leads Michigan with 15 points per game, while Hunter Dickinson pulls in 7.7 rebounds and Mike Smith dishes 5.6 assists per outing.

