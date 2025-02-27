The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines (21-6, 13-3 Big Ten) hopes for a better offensive showing when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-14, 7-10) on Thursday night. Michigan has won seven of its last eight games, but it has struggled offensively in its last two games. The Wolverines fell to then-No. 14 Michigan State last Friday before scratching out a 49-46 win at Nebraska on Monday. Rutgers is coming off consecutive wins over Washington and USC, moving up to 11th place in the Big Ten standings.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Crisler Center. Michigan is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, while the over/under is 154.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Michigan vs. Rutgers spread: Michigan -9.5

Michigan vs. Rutgers over/under: 154.5 points

Michigan vs. Rutgers money line: Michigan: -505, Rutgers: +378

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan is entering a crucial three-game homestand as it tries to stay on track for a Big Ten regular-season championship. The Wolverines have a rematch with Michigan State looming in the final game of the campaign, which could decide the league winner. They shot just 29.5% from the floor on Monday against Nebraska, but they were able to scrape out a 49-46 win.

Senior forward Danny Wolf posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while senior center Vladislav Goldin had eight points and 10 rebounds. Wolf and Goldin have been a force to reckon with in the paint this season, combining for 18.3 points and 16.2 rebounds per game. The Wolverines have won 13 of the last 17 matchups between these teams, and Rutgers has only covered the spread three times in its last 13 road games. See which team to pick here.

Why Rutgers can cover

Rutgers has finally been able to generate momentum, picking up wins over Washington and USC to move just outside the top 10 in the conference standings. Guard Dylan Harper poured in 34 points in the win over the Huskies before finishing with 25 points and nine assists against the Trojans. He also had six steals to lead the defensive effort against USC.

While Michigan has been struggling offensively in its last two games, Rutgers set a school record for regulation points in a Big Ten game (95) in the win over USC. Harper was sidelined due to an injury in the first meeting between these teams this season, but the Scarlet Knights still covered the spread as 6.5-point underdogs in the 66-63 final. Rutgers has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games, and it has covered in four of the last five meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

