The 16th-seeded Texas Southern Tigers look to win their second 2021 NCAA Tournament game in a row when they face the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines in a first-round matchup on Saturday. Texas Southern (17-8), which won the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship, advanced with a 60-52 triumph over Mount St. Mary's in a First Four game on Thursday. Michigan (20-4), which won the Big Ten Conference regular-season title at 14-3, lost to Ohio State 68-67 in the conference semifinals. The Wolverines have lost three of their last five games since starting the season 18-1.

Tip-off from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Wolverines are 25.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Texas Southern odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 142.5. Before making any Texas Southern vs. Michigan picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned almost $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Texas Southern in the NCAA Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Texas Southern vs. Michigan:

Texas Southern vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -25.5

Texas Southern vs. Michigan over-under: 142.5 points

Texas Southern vs. Michigan money line: Texas Southern +1500, Michigan -4500

TS: Is 2-8 all-time in NCAA Tournament play

MICH: Is a No. 1 seed for the first time since 1993, the third time in school history.

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines will be without second-leading scorer Isaiah Livers, who suffered a right foot injury against Maryland in the Big Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinals. But they still have a formidable offense, led by freshman center Hunter Dickinson. He is averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, and is connecting on 59.9 percent of his field goals and 75.8 percent of his free throws. Dickinson has played in all 24 games, making 19 starts. He has scored in double figures in 19 games and has recorded five double-doubles. He has eight games of 15 points or more.

Also powering the Wolverines is sophomore guard Franz Wagner, who averages 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has hit on 49.3 percent of his shots from the floor, including 38.4 percent from 3-point range, and 84.1 percent of his free throws. He has started all 24 games and has registered two double-doubles. He was second on the team with 26 blocks, including a career-best five blocks against Northwestern on Jan. 3. He had a career-best four steals against Wisconsin on Jan. 12.

Why Texas Southern can cover

The Tigers are led by senior guard Michael Weathers, who is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals and one block per game. He scored eight points in the First Four win over Mount St. Mary's on Thursday. He is hitting 48 percent of his field goals and 78.2 percent of his free throws. He scored 30 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the floor, including 2 of 3 3-pointers, in the SWAC Tournament semifinal win over Jackson State. He has reached double figures in 20 games, including one double-double.

Junior forward John Walker III is a big part of the Texas Southern offense, scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the win over Mount St. Mary's on Thursday. He is second on the team in scoring at 12.3 points per game, connecting on 59.7 percent of his field goals. He is averaging 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He has reached double digits in 14 games, including a season-high 35 points against Le Tourneau on Dec. 11. Walker played one season at Texas A&M in 2018-19, averaging 3.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 30 games, before transferring to Texas Southern.

How to make Texas Southern vs. Michigan picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 145 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas Southern vs. Michigan? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.