Michigan vs. Texas Tech in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream

No. 3 seed Texas Tech looks to advance to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive year under Chris Beard. To do so, it will have to get by No. 2 seed Michigan. Jarrett Culver has led the way for the Red Raiders in the NCAA Tournament. He is one of two players (Ja Morant) in the tournament to average over 20 points (22.5) and six assists in the tournament. He is doing way more than just putting up points and finding open teammates, he is also averaging nine rebounds, two blocks and 1.5 steals through the first two games.

Michigan is ranked second in the country in scoring defense, allowing only 58.2 points per game. This has carried into the tournament, where the Wolverines have held Montana to 55 points, and more recently, Florida to 49 points. Michigan gets it scoring from a variety of players: six players average at least eight points per game, with no one averaging more than 15 points per game.

Viewing information

When: Thursday, 9:39 p.m. ET

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

TV: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

