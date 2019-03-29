Michigan vs. Texas Tech score, highlights: Red Raiders batter Wolverines to advance to Elite Eight
Texas Tech held Michigan to one of its worst shooting performance of the season
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- No. 3 seed Texas Tech is moving on to the Elite Eight for a second consecutive season after dispatching of No. 2 seed Michigan 63-44 on Thursday in the Sweet 16.
The Red Raiders trailed fewer than 90 total seconds in the game -- which took place in the opening minutes of the first half -- and led by double figures for all but 28 seconds of the second half.
Thursday was a continuation of Tech's dominance. It crushed Buffalo with a stifling defense in the second round by 20 points, and squeezed the life out of a Northern Kentucky team in the first round; Michigan suffered a similar fate. The Wolverines were held to 16-of-49 shooting, and missed 18 of their 19 3-point attempts.
Charles Matthews and Ignas Brazdeikis scored a combined 29 points for Michigan, but it wasn't enough to overcome Jarrett Culver's star turn on the biggest stage. Culver, a projected top-5 pick, scored 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting. Davide Moretti added 15 and Matt Mooney scored 10.
Texas Tech will face No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the West Regional finale on Saturday in the second ever Elite Eight appearance for the Red Raiders program.
CBS Sports was with you throughout the Sweet 16 battle from Anaheim, California, with our live blog below.
Michigan vs. Texas Tech commentary
Thanks for stopping by.
-
