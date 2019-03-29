Michigan vs. Texas Tech score, highlights: Red Raiders batter Wolverines to advance to Elite Eight

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- No. 3 seed Texas Tech is moving on to the Elite Eight for a second consecutive season after dispatching of No. 2 seed Michigan 63-44 on Thursday in the Sweet 16.

The Red Raiders trailed fewer than 90 total seconds in the game -- which took place in the opening minutes of the first half -- and led by double figures for all but 28 seconds of the second half.

Thursday was a continuation of Tech's dominance. It crushed Buffalo with a stifling defense in the second round by 20 points, and squeezed the life out of a Northern Kentucky team in the first round; Michigan suffered a similar fate. The Wolverines were held to 16-of-49 shooting, and missed 18 of their 19 3-point attempts.

Charles Matthews and Ignas Brazdeikis scored a combined 29 points for Michigan, but it wasn't enough to overcome Jarrett Culver's star turn on the biggest stage. Culver, a projected top-5 pick, scored 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting. Davide Moretti added 15 and Matt Mooney scored 10.

Texas Tech will face No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the West Regional finale on Saturday in the second ever Elite Eight appearance for the Red Raiders program.

