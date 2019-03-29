Michigan vs. Texas Tech score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Sweet 16 highlights, stream, TV info
Follow along with coverage of the Wolverines and the Red Raiders in the Sweet 16 on Thursday
Two similarly constructed and similarly dominant teams will face off Thursday night in Anahaim, Calif. in the Sweet 16 when No. 3 seed Texas Tech meets No. 2 seed Michigan.
If you've ever wanted to see what the Spiderman-pointing-at-Spiderman meme looks like on the basketball floor, this game is the equivalent. Michigan's adjusted defensive efficiency rates out at No. 2 nationally, behind only (you guessed it) No. 1 Texas Tech. Both have top-20 defenses guarding the 3-ball, both get up in your grill with mostly man-to-man concepts, and, not surprisingly, both squads are capable of making your life miserable on offense.
"They don't beat themselves," said Texas Tech coach Chris Beard on the challenge of Michigan. "They're a low turnover team. I think they have the fewest of anybody this year, 9 a game. That means you're not beating yourself. On the defensive end it's hard to get baskets against them because of their scheme, their discipline, their athletic size."
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the Sweet 16 battle from Anaheim, California, with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Viewing information
- When: Thursday at 9:39 p.m. ET
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Michigan vs. Texas Tech live updates
Thanks for stopping by.
