Who's Playing

Toledo @ Michigan

Regular Season Records: Toledo 27-7; Michigan 17-15

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines and the Toledo Rockets are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 14 at Crisler Center in the first round of the NIT. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between the Wolverines and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Michigan falling 62-50, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by center Hunter Dickinson, who had 24 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks. Dickinson has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, Toledo received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 93-78 to the Kent State Golden Flashes. Toledo's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Setric Millner Jr., who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds, and guard RayJ Dennis, who had 25 points along with six boards.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Michigan is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Michigan, the Rockets rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.