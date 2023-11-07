The Michigan Wolverines will host the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Tuesday night as both programs begin their 2023-24 NCAA Basketball seasons. Michigan went 18-16 last season, missing out on the NCAA Tournament, while UNC-Asheville went 27-8 and lost in the first round of March Madness. The Wolverines won the lone previous matchup between these programs, 75-54, in 2004.

Michigan vs. UNC-Asheville spread: Michigan -10.5

Michigan vs. UNC-Asheville over/under: 143.5 points

Michigan vs. UNC-Asheville money line: Michigan -618, UNCA +435

What you need to know about UNC-Asheville

The Bulldogs won a program record of 27 games last season under fifth-year coach Mike Morrell. He was named the Big South Coach of the Year, as UNCA was both the regular season and tournament champion, while Drew Pember was named Big South Player of the Year. The Tennessee transfer averaged 21 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Pember led the conference in all three of those stats, and he'll have the luxury of not having to match up with Hunter Dickinson, who transferred to Kansas. However, Pember struggled against power programs, averaging just nine points and three rebounds against teams from the six major conferences.

What you need to know about Michigan

The Wolverines lost 16 games last season, which was their most since losing 22 games in 2007-08. They were ranked to start the year, but dropped out after the second poll and never climbed into the Top 25 again. Michigan ranked fourth in the Big Ten in points per game but was also fourth-worst in the conference in points allowed per game.

Michigan will be without head coach Juwan Howard, as he remains sidelined following heart surgery. The team also lost its top three scorers from last season with Dickinson transferring, as well as Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin departing for the NBA. The top returning scorer is Dug McDaniel (8.6 points per game), while the team also added Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua, who averaged 10.8 PPG last season. See which team to pick here.

