The No. 2 seed Vanderbilt Commodores will try to book their spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 NIT when they host the No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon. Vanderbilt advanced to the second round with a 71-62 win against Yale on Tuesday, covering the spread as a 3.5-point favorite. Michigan kept its season alive with a 90-80 win over Toledo on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for noon ET. The Commodores are favored by 2 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 148. Before entering any Michigan vs. Vanderbilt picks, you'll want to see what the model at SportsLine has to say.

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt spread: Vanderbilt -2

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 148 points

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt money line: Vanderbilt -130, Michigan +110

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt rattled off wins in eight of its final nine games during the regular season before adding wins over LSU and Kentucky in the SEC Tournament. The Commodores opened this event with a 71-62 win over Yale on Tuesday, as junior guard Tyrin Lawrence poured in a career-high 25 points on 7 of 12 shooting. Senior guard Ezra Manjon scored 18 points, knocking down 6 of 7 from the floor.

Michigan played without starting guard Jett Howard, who is a projected first-round NBA pick, earlier this week due to an ankle injury. Howard averages 14.2 points and 2.0 assists per game, and he is questionable to play on Saturday afternoon. Vanderbilt has covered the spread in six of its last seven games, including five straight home games. The Commodores are 9-0 in their last nine Saturday games at Memorial Gym.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan bounced back from a disappointing finish to the regular season and conference tournament with a 90-80 win over Toledo on Tuesday night. The Wolverines were led by 23 points from Kobe Bufkin and 21 points from Joey Baker, while Hunter Dickinson had 19 points and nine rebounds. They poured in 50 second-half points, shooting 58.2% from the floor overall in that opening-round win.

Vanderbilt is playing without senior forward Liam Robbins (leg), who averages 15.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Commodores will be tasked with slowing down Dickinson without Robbins, and Michigan's junior center is averaging 18.4 points and 9.0 rebounds. The Wolverines have covered the spread in six of their last seven games, while Vanderbilt has only covered the spread once in its last eight games against Big Ten opponents.

