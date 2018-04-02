Michigan vs. Villanova free live stream: Watch NCAA championship online
We've reached the title game, so make sure you know how to watch online
It's been one of the most thrilling NCAA Tournaments in recent memory, and we should be treated to one heck of a finale. Villanova and Michigan will meet in a battle of arguably the two best teams in the entire field on Monday, but only one will emerge as the national champion.
Villanova has looked unstoppable at times, but Michigan's suffocating defense has been able to keep pretty much every opponent under wraps. It will also be a battle of two incredible coaching minds -- Michigan's John Beilein and Villanova's Jay Wright -- so we might have a dandy of a finish on the way.
There's plenty of intrigue, so here's how you can watch the games streaming from your mobile device, laptop, or tablet.
Viewing Information
- What: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 3 Michigan
- Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Note: Games on TBS require a cable account outside of a three-hour preview window.
If you haven't yet filled out your NCAA Tournament bracket, you can print off an official CBS Sports bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here. At CBSSports.com, you can start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.
So don't worry if your bracket's busted ... you could still be a big winner.
-
Podcast: Previewing 'Nova vs. Michigan
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander offer predictions for the championship game
-
Villanova vs. Michigan: Expert Picks
Who will win the title game? Our experts weigh in
-
Michigan vs. Villanova expert picks
Vegas handicapper Zack Cimini released picks for the NCAA Tournament title game between Michigan...
-
Watch Villanova vs. Michigan
The first-seeded Wildcats face off against Michigan, which ousted Loyola-Chicago on Saturd...
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Hey, it's never too late to print out a bracket
-
Michigan vs. Villanova: Key questions
One more game to go, so who's going to win it all? Here are the key factors to Monday night's...