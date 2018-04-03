Michigan vs. Villanova free live stream: Watch NCAA championship game online
We've reached the title game, so make sure you know how to watch online
Michigan, Villanova and all the ingredients for a memorable NCAA championship game.
It's been one of the most thrilling NCAA Tournaments in recent memory, and we should be treated to one heck of a finale. Villanova and Michigan will meet in a battle of arguably the two best teams in the entire field on Monday, but only one will emerge as the national champion.
Villanova has looked unstoppable at times, but Michigan's suffocating defense has been able to keep pretty much every opponent under wraps. It will also be a battle of two incredible coaching minds -- Michigan's John Beilein and Villanova's Jay Wright -- so we might have a dandy of a finish on the way.
There's plenty of intrigue, so here's how you can watch the games streaming from your mobile device, laptop, or tablet.
Viewing Information
- What: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 3 Michigan
- Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Note: Games on TBS require a cable account outside of a three-hour preview window.
If you haven't yet filled out your NCAA Tournament bracket, you can print off an official CBS Sports bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here. At CBSSports.com, you can start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.
So don't worry if your bracket's busted ... you could still be a big winner.
-
Who is Donte DiVincenzo?
The star sixth man for the Wildcats has one of sports' best nicknames
-
LIVE updates: Villanova vs.Michigan
Villanova leads Michigan 37-28 at halftime and is 20 minutes away from an NCAA title
-
Watch Villanova vs. Michigan
Donte Divincenzo has 18 points and Villanova leads Michigan 37-28 at halftime.
-
Michigan-Villanova gets a hype video
The rappers and the King of Wakanda were shown on the Alamodome jumbotron and game broadca...
-
NCAA title game time, TV info
The title game matchup between the Wolverines and Wildcats is set
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Hey, it's never too late to print out a bracket