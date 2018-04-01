Michigan vs. Villanova NCAA title game schedule: TV channels info, TeamCast announcers

The 2018 NCAA Tournament is ready for its grand finale. It's Michigan vs. Villanova. Cinderella is slain, as are the Jayhawks. Now, a championship must be won. Michigan hasn't won a title since 1989. Villanova's last came only two years ago, in a 2016 classic title game.

They meet Monday, April 2. The title game will tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET. You're going to want to find a good seat for that night -- and we at CBS and Turner have your viewing needs covered.

And we're catering to your interests! While TBS shows the traditional national broadcast, TNT and truTV will offer special TeamCasts. They are built for hard-core fans interested in a localized broadcast just for them. So if you happen to be a Wolverine, Rambler, Wildcat or Jayhawk, you're going to want to check out those channels.

If you're looking for an online stream, head over to March Madness Live (find details on using the streaming service here). Here's the key TV info:

NCAA championship TV schedule

Monday, April 2, 9:20 p.m. ET: Michigan vs. Villanova

TBS: National Broadcast (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)



(Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson) TNT: Michigan TeamCast

TruTV: Villanova TeamCast

Michigan TeamCast on TNT

Matt Park, play-by-play - Park just completed his 11th season as the voice of the Michigan women's basketball team. He is a three-time Michigan Association of Broadcasters award winner for play by play on both radio and television.



- Park just completed his 11th season as the voice of the Michigan women's basketball team. He is a three-time Michigan Association of Broadcasters award winner for play by play on both radio and television. Jay Feely, analyst - Feely, a Michigan alum, has been an analyst for the NFL ON CBS since 2016 after first joining CBS Sports Network in 2014. Feely works as THE NFL ON CBS' kicking analyst, as well, including serving that role beginning in 2015 and during Super Bowl 50. He won a National Championship with Michigan in 1997 and enjoyed a 14-year NFL career as a kicker.



- Feely, a Michigan alum, has been an analyst for the NFL ON CBS since 2016 after first joining CBS Sports Network in 2014. Feely works as THE NFL ON CBS' kicking analyst, as well, including serving that role beginning in 2015 and during Super Bowl 50. He won a National Championship with Michigan in 1997 and enjoyed a 14-year NFL career as a kicker. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, reporter - Dr. Gupta, a Michigan alum, is a multiple Emmy-award winning chief medical correspondent for CNN, where he has worked since 2001. He is the host of Vital Signs for CNN and a member of the staff and faculty at the Emory University School of Medicine.



Villanova TeamCast on truTV

Scott Graham, play-by-play - Graham returns as play-by-play announcer for Villanova's TeamCast after serving in the same role in 2016. He currently announces Big East games for a variety of networks.

- Graham returns as play-by-play announcer for Villanova's TeamCast after serving in the same role in 2016. He currently announces Big East games for a variety of networks. Randy Foye, analyst - Foye, a Villanova alum, was a 2006 first team All-American and the Big East Player of the Year in leading Villanova to the Elite 8. He played for seven teams in a 12-year NBA career.

- Foye, a Villanova alum, was a 2006 first team All-American and the Big East Player of the Year in leading Villanova to the Elite 8. He played for seven teams in a 12-year NBA career. Kacie McDonnell, reporter - McDonnell, a Villanova alum, returns as reporter after serving in the same role in 2016. She currently works for NESN, covering Boston-area teams.



If you'd like to take a look at how we got here, check out our bracket with every score and links to stats and more. And if you're going to be streaming the games, here's our guide on how to do that for free.