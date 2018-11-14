Michigan vs. Villanova odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 6-3 run

A rematch of last season's NCAA Championship tips at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday as the Villanova Wildcats host the Michigan Wolverines. The eighth-ranked Wildcats are favored over the No. 18 Wolverines by 7.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Villanova odds, with the over-under at 138. Villanova beat Michigan 79-62 to win the national title last April, and both teams have started this season with blowout wins. Before locking in your own Michigan vs. Villanova picks and predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated selections.

The model is leaning over.

The model knows Villanova lost four players to the NBA after securing the national title, but the cupboard certainly isn't bare, led by a pair of senior returners in 6-3 guard Phil Booth (10 ppg, 3.2 rpg) and 6-9 forward Eric Paschall (10.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg). Through two easy wins, Booth is averaging 20 points and 4.5 assists, while Paschall is averaging 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

The Wildcats have x-factors as well, including senior transfer Joe Cromo, who averaged 18 points for Albany last season, and five-star freshman Jahvon Quinery, who transferred from Arizona.

While Villanova has scored 100 and 86 points in its two wins, Michigan has allowed just 44 and 37 points in a 2-0 start, so a Wildcats cover is no guarantee..

Like the Wildcats, the Wolverines will have several new faces as they seek another Final Four berth, but 6-6 senior guard Charles Matthews (13 ppg, 5.5 rpg last season) is back. He's averaging 15 points and 4.5 rebounds through two games. Towering 7-1 center Jon Teske has taken his game up a notch as well, averaging nine points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks.

Coach John Beilein also welcomes in arguably his best recruiting class in 11 seasons, led by 6-7 Ignas Brazdeikis, who leads the team in scoring (15.5 points per game).

What side of the Michigan vs. Villanova spread do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Michigan vs. Villanova spread hits almost 70 percent of the time, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.