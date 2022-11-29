Who's Playing

No. 3 Virginia @ Michigan

Current Records: Virginia 5-0; Michigan 5-1

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines will take on the #3 Virginia Cavaliers at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at home. Michigan is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Wolverines can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Jackson State Tigers last week, winning 78-68. Michigan's guard Jett Howard looked sharp as he had 19 points along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, everything went the Cavaliers' way against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks this past Friday as they made off with a 72-45 victory. Virginia can attribute much of their success to forward Jayden Gardner, who had 26 points, and forward Kadin Shedrick, who had 13 points.

Michigan is expected to lose this next one by 4. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought Michigan up to 5-1 and Virginia to 5-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wolverines are stumbling into the game with the 44th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Michigan, Virginia comes into the matchup boasting the 14th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at ten. So the cards are definitely stacked in Virginia's favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.