The Wisconsin Badgers will try to sweep their season series with the Michigan Wolverines when the Big Ten foes meet for the second time in 12 days on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Wisconsin recorded a 64-59 win at home on Feb. 14, covering the spread as a 1.5-point home favorite. The Wolverines have won their two games since then to improve to 16-12 and move up to third place in the Big Ten standings. This will be their final home game of the regular season, as they have road games against Illinois and Indiana coming up next week. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The latest Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Wolverines as 5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 129.5. Sunday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Michigan vs. Wisconsin date: Sunday, Feb. 26

Michigan vs. Wisconsin time: 2 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Wisconsin TV channel: CBS

Michigan vs. Wisconsin live stream: Paramount+ (try 7 days free)

College basketball picks for Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Before tuning into the Michigan vs. Wisconsin game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For Wisconsin vs. Michigan, the model is backing the Wolverines to cover. Michigan needed a strong stretch of games to make a push at an at-large bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, and the Wolverines have been able to accomplish that goal. They have won five of their last seven games, including back-to-back wins over Michigan State and Rutgers.

Michigan found itself in a 10-point hole early in its game against Rutgers, but rallied for a 58-45 win to get into a tie for third place in the Big Ten standings. Veteran center Hunter Dickinson scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Dug McDaniel and Kobe Bufkin combined for 30 points. They were without star freshman Jett Howard due to an ankle injury, but he could return on Sunday.

Wisconsin has lost nine of its last 14 games, including an overtime loss at Nebraska in its most recent road game. The Badgers have been overvalued by the betting market, covering the spread just four times in their last 17 games. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS and much more.