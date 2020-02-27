Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 27 predictions by model on 66-40 run
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Wisconsin matchup 10,000 times.
It's a battle of likely 2020 NCAA Tournament teams when the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines host the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday night. Both teams are in the midst of win streaks, with the Badgers (17-10) having won four straight after a 79-71 victory against Rutgers on Sunday. The Wolverines (18-9) beat Purdue 71-63 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory. Both teams are loaded with veterans, and both rely on balanced offenses and playing solid defense.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 133. Before considering any Michigan vs. Wisconsin picks or college basketball predictions, see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen some huge returns.
Now, the model has locked in on Michigan vs. Wisconsin. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Wisconsin vs. Michigan:
- Michigan vs. Wisconsin spread: Wolverines -6.5
- Michigan vs. Wisconsin over-under: 133
- Michigan vs. Wisconsin money line: Wolverines -288, Badgers +228
- MICH: Franz Wagner is averaging 16.7 points and seven rebounds the last three games.
- WISC: Five Badgers have made at least 28 3-pointers this season.
Why Michigan can cover
Michigan is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games, and the Wolverines have five players who average in double figures. Junior forward Isaiah Livers is the top scorer at 13.6 but has missed 10 games with various injuries. He returned Saturday after missing almost a month with an ankle injury, and he scored 19 points and had six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in the victory. The 6-foot-7 forward says he is healthy, and he played 36 minutes.
The Wolverines, who are 15-11-1 against the spread overall this season, also rely heavily on senior Zavier SImpson. The guard is second in the nation at eight assists per game and chips in 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds. Senior 7-foot-1 center Jon Teske scores 12 points, leads the team in rebounds at 7.3 and blocks nearly two shots per contest.
Why Wisconsin can cover
Even so, the Wolverines aren't a lock to cover the Michigan vs. Wisconsin spread. The underdog is 15-5 against the spread in the last 20 meetings between the teams, and the Badgers have their own big man in 6-foot-11 Nate Reuvers. The forward scores a team-high 13.7 points and blocks two shots per game. Fellow junior forward Micah Potter blocks a shot per game and grabs six rebounds, and he is one of six Badgers to average at least eight points.
Wisconsin allows 62.2 points per game, and opponents shoot just 41.1 percent from the field. The Badgers are 6-4-1 against the spread as an underdog, and junior guards D'Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison also are key pieces to the offense. Trice averages 9.7 points and a team-high 4.1 assists, while Davison scores 9.6 and dishes out 1.7.
How to make Michigan vs. Wisconsin picks
SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with simulations showing big games from Wisconsin's Trice and Davison and Wolverines freshman Wagner to score two points above his average. The model also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations.
So who wins Michigan vs. Wisconsin? And which side of the spread is hitting more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wisconsin vs. Michigan spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model on a 66-40 run on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.
