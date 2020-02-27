Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 27 predictions by model on 66-40 run

It's a battle of likely 2020 NCAA Tournament teams when the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines host the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday night. Both teams are in the midst of win streaks, with the Badgers (17-10) having won four straight after a 79-71 victory against Rutgers on Sunday. The Wolverines (18-9) beat Purdue 71-63 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory. Both teams are loaded with veterans, and both rely on balanced offenses and playing solid defense.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 133.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin spread: Wolverines -6.5

Michigan vs. Wisconsin over-under: 133

Michigan vs. Wisconsin money line: Wolverines -288, Badgers +228

MICH: Franz Wagner is averaging 16.7 points and seven rebounds the last three games.

WISC: Five Badgers have made at least 28 3-pointers this season.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games, and the Wolverines have five players who average in double figures. Junior forward Isaiah Livers is the top scorer at 13.6 but has missed 10 games with various injuries. He returned Saturday after missing almost a month with an ankle injury, and he scored 19 points and had six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in the victory. The 6-foot-7 forward says he is healthy, and he played 36 minutes.

The Wolverines, who are 15-11-1 against the spread overall this season, also rely heavily on senior Zavier SImpson. The guard is second in the nation at eight assists per game and chips in 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds. Senior 7-foot-1 center Jon Teske scores 12 points, leads the team in rebounds at 7.3 and blocks nearly two shots per contest.

Why Wisconsin can cover

Even so, the Wolverines aren't a lock to cover the Michigan vs. Wisconsin spread. The underdog is 15-5 against the spread in the last 20 meetings between the teams, and the Badgers have their own big man in 6-foot-11 Nate Reuvers. The forward scores a team-high 13.7 points and blocks two shots per game. Fellow junior forward Micah Potter blocks a shot per game and grabs six rebounds, and he is one of six Badgers to average at least eight points.

Wisconsin allows 62.2 points per game, and opponents shoot just 41.1 percent from the field. The Badgers are 6-4-1 against the spread as an underdog, and junior guards D'Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison also are key pieces to the offense. Trice averages 9.7 points and a team-high 4.1 assists, while Davison scores 9.6 and dishes out 1.7.

