The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers will look to even up their season series with the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines when they meet in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Sunday. The Wolverines (13-1) rolled to a 77-54 win over the Badgers (15-6) on Jan. 12. Michigan, which has not played since Jan. 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic, leads the Big Ten standings at 8-1. Wisconsin, which is tied for fourth in the league with Iowa at 9-5, has won 12 of the last 14 games against the Wolverines played at home.

Tip-off from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 96-73, but Wisconsin holds a 46-35 edge in games played at Madison. The Wolverines are one-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 134.5. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Michigan picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin spread: Michigan -1

Michigan vs. Wisconsin over-under: 134.5 points

Michigan vs. Wisconsin money line: Michigan -110, Wisconsin -110

MICH: Senior guard Chaundee Brown Jr. needs just one point to reach 1,000 for his collegiate career

WIS: The Badgers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight meetings against Michigan

Why Michigan can cover



Despite the long layoff and potential to be a little rusty, Michigan's roster is full of talent. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson leads the team, averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 assists in 14 games. He is hitting on 68.8 percent of his shots from the floor and 71.4 percent of his foul shots. He has scored in double figures in 11 games and posted six games of 15 or more points and three with 20 or more. He scored a career-high 28 against Minnesota on Jan. 6. He has recorded three double-doubles this season.

Another force on offense is senior forward Isaiah Livers, who is averaging 14.6 points, six rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 blocks per game. He is hitting 48.9 percent of his field goals, including 44.6 percent from 3-point range, and is connecting on 94.4 percent of his free throws. He has scored in double figures in 12 games with four 20 or more-point performances. He is nearing the 1,000-career point mark, needing just 109 more.

Why Wisconsin can cover

The Badgers feature a balanced attack with different players stepping up on different nights. They recently had a stretch where a different player led the team in scoring in seven straight games. Leading the way is senior guard D'Mitrik Trice, who is averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and one steal per game. He is hitting on 41.7 percent of his shots from the floor, including 37.5 percent from 3-point range. He is a 77.5 percent foul shooter. He scored 20 points in the first meeting with the Wolverines.

Senior forward Micah Potter is also making a huge impact on offense, averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals per game. He is an 81.4 percent free throw shooter. The Ohio State transfer has played in nearly 100 games, including almost 40 starts. He's posted three double-doubles this season, including a 23-point, 12-rebound effort at Maryland on Jan. 27.

How to make Michigan vs. Wisconsin picks

