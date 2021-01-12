It will be a battle of top-10 Big Ten Conference teams when the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines host the ninth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday night. Michigan (10-0) has had some extra time to rest after Saturday's game against Penn State was postponed because of coronavirus concerns. The Wolverines defeated then-No. 16 Minnesota 82-57 on Wednesday, and they average 82.5 points per game behind dominant freshman center Hunter Dickinson. Wisconsin (10-2) needed double overtime to beat Indiana 80-73 on Thursday, but it's a senior-laden team that shared the conference title last year and plays hard on both ends of the floor.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Michigan odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 134. Before making any Michigan vs. Wisconsin picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Wolverines -3.5

Wisconsin vs. Michigan over-under: 134

WISC: G D'Mitrik Trice is averaging more than 22 points over the past four games.

MICH: C Hunter Dickinson has scored in double digits in every game and has three double-doubles.

Why Michigan can cover



Michigan is 5-1 against the spread in its last six home games, and the Wolverines have eclipsed 80 points in nine of the 10 games. Dickinson is the team's top scorer at 18 points per game, and he ranks fifth in nation in field-goal percentage (.730). The 7-foot-1 center scored 28 in the win against the Gophers, and he also averages 1.4 blocks and more than eight rebounds per contest. The freshman should be able to dominate in the paint against the Badgers.

The Wolverines are 4-0 ATS in their last four overall, and this their third matchup with a ranked team. They won the previous two by a combined 44 points. UM has four other players who average at least 8.5 points, led by Isaiah Livers (13.9) and Franz Wagner (12.2). They also combine for more than 12 rebounds, and Wagner blocks 1.3 shots per game. Four players also have at least 34 3-point tries, and all shoot better than 35 percent from beyond the arc.

Why Wisconsin can cover

The underdog is 16-5 against the spread in the last 21 meetings between these teams, and the Badgers have tons of experience. The Badgers have five seniors in the starting lineup, and guard D'Mitrik Trice leads the offense. He is the top scorer at 14.8 points per game and dishes out a team-high 3.7 assists while playing a team-high 30.7 minutes. He shoots 42.2 percent from 3-point range, one of three players who are above 42 percent.

The 3-point shot is critical for the Badgers, who are 9-3-1 ATS in their last 13 games against a team with a winning percentage above .600. Guard Brad Davison is the top option, shooting 43.8 percent, and versatile forward Micah Potter hits 43.3. The 6-10 Potter grabs seven rebounds per game and also scores 12.5 and averages 1.7 assists. Wisconsin is fifth in the nation in 3-point shooting (41.4 percent), and Michigan is tied for 245th (34.8) at defending it.

