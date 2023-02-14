The Wisconsin Badgers will try to bounce back from another disappointing loss when they face the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday night. Wisconsin has played back-to-back overtime games, losing to Nebraska on Saturday in the extra session. Michigan had won three straight games prior to its 62-61 loss to then-No. 18 Indiana over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Badgers are favored by 1 point in the latest Wisconsin vs. Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 132.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan spread: Wisconsin -1

Wisconsin vs. Michigan over/under: 132 points

Wisconsin vs. Michigan money line: Wisconsin -120, Michigan +100

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin continues to play close games, with each of its last four games being decided in overtime or by five points or fewer. The Badgers went on the road and knocked off Ohio State earlier this month, and they also beat Penn State in overtime last Wednesday. They are coming off an overtime loss at Nebraska last weekend, but sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn scored 19 points.

The Badgers led the Cornhuskers by 17 points early in the second half, so they will be desperate to get back on track. Michigan is coming off a rough finish to its game against Indiana, failing to score over the final 5:18 of its loss against the Badgers. Wisconsin dominated Michigan in the most recent meeting, picking up a 77-63 win at home last February.

Why Michigan can cover

Wisconsin's NCAA Tournament chances continue to take a hit, as it shot just 33% in the second half of its loss to Nebraska. The Badgers hit just 1 of 8 from the floor in overtime, capping off a brutal loss after blowing their 17-point lead. Michigan struggled down the stretch on Saturday as well, but it came against a tough Indiana team that is ranked inside the top 15.

The Wolverines had won their previous three games, beating Northwestern, Ohio State and Nebraska. They are led by veteran big man Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 17.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, while freshman guard Jett Howard is adding 14.8 points. Michigan has been the team to back in this series, covering the spread in seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

