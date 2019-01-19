Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-8 roll

Teams with lofty expectations square off Saturday at 12 p.m. ET when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (17-0, 6-0) travel to face the Wisconsin Badgers (11-6, 3-3) at the Kohl Center. The Wolverines have rebounded nicely after suffering a defeat in last year's NCAA title game against Villanova, winning 17 straight to start the season. It's the Wolverines' first ever 17-0 start, and John Beilein's squad will look to win its fourth consecutive game against the Badgers on Saturday. The Badgers, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five games and enter Saturday's Big Ten battle as a two-point underdog in the latest Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, sits at 126.5. Before you make any Michigan vs. Wisconsin picks and college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows the Wolverines enter Saturday's game as the hottest team in the nation. Michigan has jumped out to its first ever 17-0 start thanks to its stingy defense. The Wolverines currently rank third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing opponents to score just 56.6 points per game.

On offense, Michigan features three players averaging over 13 points per game. The Wolverines are a team loaded with upperclassmen like senior guard Charles Matthews, who's averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, but its freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis who has been filling the stat sheet as of late. In fact, Brazdeikis has scored 15 or more points in four of his last six outings and he'll look to provide a spark again on Saturday against the Badgers.

But just because the Wolverines have been red-hot to start the season doesn't mean they can cover this Michigan vs. Wisconsin spread.

Despite losing four of their last five, the Badgers have an explosive playmaker that can take over a game. Senior forward Ethan Happ enters Saturday's showdown averaging 19.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. He's a difficult matchup for opposing defenders, who scored 29 points in the lone matchup against Michigan last season.

