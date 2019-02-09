Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 90-58 run

Two of the best teams in the Big Ten will duke it out on Saturday when the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers visit the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines at noon ET. The Wolverines are 5.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 120.5 in the latest Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds. These are two of the top defensive squads in the nation and Saturday should be a physical contest where every possession feels like a grind. So before you make your Michigan vs. Wisconsin picks and college basketball predictions, be sure to check out the predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine first.

The model knows that the Wolverines have an advantage on the defensive glass. Michigan only allows opponents to grab offensive rebounds on 24.0 percent of their shot attempts, the 21st-best rate in Division-I hoops. Meanwhile, Wisconsin ranks 320th in offensive rebounding percentage. The Badgers earn second-chance opportunities on just 23.4 percent of their misses.

But just because the Wolverines are dominant on the glass doesn't mean they'll cover the Michigan vs. Wisconsin spread.

Ethan Happ is one of the nation's most elite players and he'll be hard to handle on Saturday. He's averaging 18.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season. And he's been dominant against the Wolverines in the past, averaging 19 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game against Michigan in his four-year career.

The Badgers are 12-3 this season when Happ collects a double-double, which includes a 26-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist performance in Wisconsin's upset of Michigan at the Kohl Center earlier this year.

