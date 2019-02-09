Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 90-58 run

After the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers ended their hopes for an undefeated season just three weeks ago, the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines will seek revenge on Saturday in a rematch at Crisler Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for noon ET and the Wolverines are 6.5-point favorites with the total at 120.5 in the latest Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds. The teams are separated by just one game at the top of the Big Ten standings, with Michigan in first place at 10-2 and Wisconsin at 9-3. So be sure to check out the Michigan vs. Wisconsin picks from the SportsLine Projection Model before you make your own college basketball predictions for Saturday's matchup.

One major advantage for Michigan on Saturday should be its top-ranked defense. The Wolverines rank No. 1 in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing just 84.6 points per 100 possessions, per KenPom. They get into their opponents' hip pocket early in the game and never leave.

Michigan's Division-I opponents have an effective field goal percentage of just 44.0 (No. 7 in the nation) and the Wolverines play their in-your-face brand of defense without fouling. They rank third in the nation in free throw attempts to field goal attempts. So expect them to try to be all over the the Wisconsin offense early.

But just because the Wolverines are dominant on the glass doesn't mean they'll cover the Michigan vs. Wisconsin spread.

Ethan Happ is one of the nation's most elite players and he'll be hard to handle on Saturday. He's averaging 18.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season. And he's been dominant against the Wolverines in the past, averaging 19 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game against Michigan in his four-year career.

The Badgers are 12-3 this season when Happ collects a double-double, which includes a 26-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist performance in Wisconsin's upset of Michigan at the Kohl Center earlier this year.

