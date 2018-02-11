Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds: Picks from proven computer model on 13-6 college basketball heater
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Wisconsin vs. Michigan game 10,000 times
It's a classic Big Ten showdown as Wisconsin hosts Michigan at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Michigan opened as a two-point favorite, but now is laying four. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 128.
Before picking either side of this conference matchup, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is on a solid 13-6 streak on its A-rated picks, returning a hefty profit for anybody who followed them. Its success is because the model comes up with precise, unbiased statistical projections.
Now, the computer has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Michigan-Wisconsin and locked in strong against the spread, Over-Under, and money line picks.
We can tell you the model is all over the Under, saying it hits in almost 80 percent of simulations. Look for a lower-scoring battle on Sunday. And it also has a strong pick for one side of the spread, saying it hits well over 50 percent of the time.
The model knows Wisconsin's best chance to keep it within the spread -- or even win outright -- is to neutralize Michigan's leading scorer, Moritz Wagner. The 6-foot-11 forward is shooting 54 percent from the field and has shown an ability to shoot from beyond the arc, knocking down threes at a 40 percent clip. The underdog, in this case Wisconsin, is 14-3 in the last 17 meetings in this series.
But Michigan can cover the spread by involving junior guard Charles Matthews into the offense. In his last game against Northwestern, he was held to just five points and no assists. Michigan is 12-5 against the spread in its last 17 conference games.
So what side of Michigan-Wisconsin do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to check out the strong against-the-spread pick, all from the computer model on a red-hot 13-6 run in college basketball.
