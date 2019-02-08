Michigan vs. Wisconsin: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch online, live stream

It's not hyperbole to say that the Big Ten regular season title may hang in the balance of the outcome of Saturday's Wisconsin vs. Michigan tilt.

The No. 7 Wolverines (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten) stand alone atop the conference standings going into the weekend, but No. 19 Wisconsin (17-6, 9-3 Big Ten) isn't far behind. Sandwiched between them in the Big Ten standings are Purdue and Michigan State, which stand at 9-2 and 9-3 in the conference, respectively. Both play Saturday, so we could gain clarity on how the rest of the season may shake out.

Michigan is the obvious favorite to win here on paper, but digging deeper, it should be close. The Wolverines, after a 17-0 start, have tailed off to a 5-2 record over the last three weeks, and come in having stumbled two games ago on the road to Iowa. Wisconsin, meanwhile, has done quite the opposite: It started 11-6 on the season and has won six straight dating back to Jan. 19.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 12 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 12 p.m. ET Where : Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan



: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX



FOX Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan -6.5

Wisconsin's notched some solid wins in its recent surge, most notable among them a 10-point win over Michigan three weeks ago. But that was at home -- the Crisler Center is an entirely different animal. The last time UM lost on its home court, in fact, was more than a year ago by one point to a red-hot Purdue team. I'm riding with UM to win and cover. Pick: Michigan 70, Wisconsin 63

