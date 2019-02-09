Michigan vs. Wisconsin score: Wolverines make late push to defeat Badgers and stay at top of Big Ten

With the right to remain at the top of the Big Ten standings hanging in the balance, Michigan star Charles Matthews dribbled across the lane, left his defender in a high screen, and sized up a mismatch that left Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers wobbling in front of him on the baseline. Matthews knew what he had -- and with 90 seconds left, he liked it. It took him no time to pull up and drill a jumper to give UM a two-possession lead, which eventually ballooned to a 61-52 advantage by the time the horn sounded in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday.

Matthews was the star of the show as No. 7 Michigan handled No. 19 Wisconsin to improve to 11-2 in conference play. It was one of his most complete performances in Big Ten play this season as he scored a team-high 18 points and added two steals and two assists. In a game in which UM trailed by as many as eight points, it was also among his most timely showings of the season. The Wolverines trailed for nearly 15 minutes of game action and overcame seven lead changes and two ties before Matthews' opportune bucket in crunch time sealed the win.

Box scores can be deceiving, but don't let the final score fool you. Wisconsin was the better team -- and had the better player -- for much of this game. Badgers big man Ethan Happ was dominant in the first half, scoring 14 points before halftime as Bucky kept things close. But Happ got into foul trouble early, and his mojo was thrown off; he had just four points in the second half, and seven of his 10 misses came after halftime.

Wisconsin handed Michigan its first loss of the season back in mid-January, so this is a nice taste of revenge for the 22-2 Wolverines in front of their home crowd. Now they can potentially put things on cruise control, too. Up next for UM is a road tilt at struggling Penn State on Tuesday before a favorable four-game stretch that includes three home games. The opportunity to build and cushion its lead in the league awaits.

For Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4), consider it a missed opportunity to stay on pace to potentially finish at the top of the conference, but nothing more. The Badgers came in having won six straight, so a road win over a top-10 team was always a tall order. A win would have been gravy. They get Michigan State and Illinois at home in consecutive games, which could provide bounceback opportunities that could bolster their resume.