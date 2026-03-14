The fifth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers will look to reach the Big Ten Tournament finals for the third consecutive season when they battle the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines, who are the defending tournament champions, in a semifinal matchup on Saturday. Wisconsin advanced on Friday with a 91-88 overtime win over the fourth-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini, while Michigan moved on with a 71-67 victory over eighth-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes. The Badgers (24-9), who have won five in a row, are three-time Big Ten Tournament champions, last winning it in 2015. The Wolverines (30-2), who have won five straight, have won three conference tournament titles.

Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Michigan leads the all-time series 98-79, but Wisconsin earned a 91-88 win on Jan. 10. Michigan is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Wisconsin vs. Michigan odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 160.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Wisconsin picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Wisconsin vs. Michigan 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Michigan vs. Wisconsin:

Wisconsin vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -11.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Wisconsin vs. Michigan over/under: 160.5 points Wisconsin vs. Michigan money line: Wisconsin +541, Michigan -775 Wisconsin vs. Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine Wisconsin vs. Michigan streaming: Paramount+

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Top Wisconsin vs. Michigan predictions

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (160.5 points). The Under hit in six of the last nine games between the two schools. The Under has also hit in seven of the last 10 Michigan games. Wisconsin is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games. Michigan, meanwhile, is 4-6 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Badgers to have three players score 13.6 points or more, including John Blackwell, who is projected to score 20 points. The Wolverines are projected to have four players score 11.4 points or more, led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who is projected to score 17.6 points. The model is projecting 159 combined points.

How to make Michigan vs. Wisconsin picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Wisconsin, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wisconsin vs. Michigan spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.