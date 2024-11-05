Halftime Report

A win for Michigan would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Clev. State 54-26.

Michigan entered the game with eight straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it nine. Can they turn things around, or will Clev. State hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Clev. State 0-0, Michigan 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.50

What to Know

The Clev. State Vikings will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Michigan Wolverines. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Crisler Center.

Looking back to last season, Michigan finished with a dismal 8-23 record. On the other hand, Clev. State assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 18-13.

Looking forward, Michigan is probably looking forward to this one considering their 20.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a mediocre 8-23 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

While Michigan might be expected to win, their sub-par 5-8 record as the favorite last season means this is still anyone's game. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,978.64. Sadly, Clev. State will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 4-9 as such last year.

Odds

Michigan is a big 20.5-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolverines as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

