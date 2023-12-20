4th Quarter Report

Florida came into this game averaging 84.45 points per game and they are putting up big numbers yet again. Sitting on a score of 106-101, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more halves to play. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Thursday with time still left to play.

Florida's offense has come from several players so far, with Tyrese Samuel leading the way: he has a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. Samuel isn't messing around today, as those 21 points are already a season-high.

Florida entered the game having won four straight and they're just two halves away from another. Will they make it five, or will Michigan step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Florida 7-3, Michigan 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines will take on the Florida Gators in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at Spectrum Center. Florida does have the home-court advantage, but Michigan is expected to win by 3.5 points.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Michigan proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 83-66 win over the Eagles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Michigan.

Michigan relied on the efforts of Tarris Reed Jr., who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds, and Olivier Nkamhoua, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Nimari Burnett was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, Florida made the experts look like fools on Thursday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of East Carolina. They walked away with a 70-65 victory over the Pirates. Winning may never get old, but Florida sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Florida to victory, but perhaps none more so than Will Richard, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Less helpful for Florida was Zyon Pullin's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Wolverines now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Gators, their victory bumped their record up to 7-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Michigan strolled past Florida in their previous meeting back in March of 2019 by a score of 64-49. Will Michigan repeat their success, or does Florida have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Florida is a 3.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gators, as the game opened with the Gators as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.