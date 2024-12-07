Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Iowa 7-1, Michigan 7-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Iowa and Michigan are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crisler Center. The Hawkeyes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86.5 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, Iowa skirted by Northwestern 80-79 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Josh Dix with but a second left in the second quarter. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Dix out in front who went 9 for 16 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds. Dix is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Payton Sandfort, who had 20 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Michigan had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.8 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Tuesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Badgers , sneaking past 67-64. The 67-point effort marked the Wolverines' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Michigan can attribute much of their success to Danny Wolf, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and five assists, and Vladislav Goldin, who went 9 for 16 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds and three blocks. Goldin has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played.

Iowa pushed their record up to 7-1 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for Michigan, their victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Iowa has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Iowa beat Michigan 88-78 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Iowa repeat their success, or does Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Michigan and Iowa both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.