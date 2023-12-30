Halftime Report

McNeese State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but McNeese State leads 40-37 over Michigan.

McNeese State entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Michigan step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: McNeese State 10-2, Michigan 6-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

McNeese State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Michigan Wolverines at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Crisler Center. McNeese State's defense has only allowed 58 points per game this season, so Michigan's offense will have their work cut out for Michigan.

Even though McNeese State has not done well against Louisiana recently (they were 0-8 in their previous eight matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way two weeks ago. The Cowboys sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-72 victory over the Ragin Cajuns.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Michigan and Florida last Tuesday hardly resembled the 64-49 effort from their previous meeting. The Wolverines fell 106-101 to the Gators. Despite running the score up even higher than they did two weeks ago (83), Michigan still had to take the loss.

Despite their loss, Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dug McDaniel, who scored 33 points along with eight rebounds and five assists, was perhaps the best of all. Olivier Nkamhoua was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cowboys' win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.3 points per game. As for the Wolverines, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-6.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: McNeese State just can't miss this season, having made 50.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've made 49.2% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

McNeese State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep McNeese State in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Michigan is a big 9.5-point favorite against McNeese State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.