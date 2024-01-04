Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Minnesota 10-3, Michigan 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Minnesota has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Crisler Center. Michigan took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Minnesota, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, the Golden Gophers strolled past the Black Bears with points to spare, taking the game 80-62. 80 seems to be a good number for Minnesota as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Minnesota got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Elijah Hawkins out in front who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten assists. Mike Mitchell Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Michigan last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 87-76 to the Cowboys. Michigan has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Terrance Williams II, who scored 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Williams II has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Olivier Nkamhoua, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

The Golden Gophers' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.0 points per game. As for the Wolverines, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Minnesota just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've made 48.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Minnesota is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Odds

Michigan is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.