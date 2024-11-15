Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: TCU 3-0, Michigan 1-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

TCU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Michigan Wolverines at 6:00 p.m. ET at Crisler Center. The Horned Frogs will be strutting in after a victory while the Wolverines will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Tuesday, TCU earned a 76-71 win over Texas State.

TCU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Trazarien White, who went 7 for 10 en route to 16 points. Noah Reynolds was another key player, going 6 for 7 en route to 17 points plus five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Michigan last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Wake Forest by a score of 72-70. The Wolverines were up 21-8 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

TCU pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Michigan, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TCU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.7 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

TCU is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

Michigan is a big 8.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

