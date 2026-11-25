Michigan dropped to 3-3 on Tuesday with a 99-73 loss to Creighton in its opening game of the Players Era 16, matching its loss total from last season's national title team. The Wolverines are now tied for the worst six-game start by the winner of the previous season's NCAA Tournament in the last 40 seasons.

The only other reigning national champions that started 3-3 during that stretch? UConn (2014-15), UCLA (1995-96) and Louisville (1986-87). Michigan never lost back-to-back games against unranked teams during Dusty May's tenure as coach. The Wolverines now have losses on their resume against UConn, Villanova and Creighton.

And it's not just that Michigan lost; it's how it happened. The 59 points Michigan allowed in the first half against Creighton were the most the program has allowed in a first half in 22 years (2004 vs. Georgia Tech). The 26-point defeat was Michigan's largest loss in nearly two years and the most points it allowed in a game since Jan. 2024 (vs. Purdue).

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More context on why this loss is so stunning: Last year, at this same tournament, Michigan announced itself as a legit national title contender. The Wolverines beat San Diego State by 40, defeated Auburn by 30 and Gonzaga by 40 in the title game. Michigan's third loss that season didn't come until the Big Ten Tournament title game against Purdue on Selection Sunday.

Why the pressure is on Mike Boynton

When May unexpectedly stepped down and took the job with the Mavericks, it sent shock waves throughout the sport. Michigan was able to keep its roster together by promoting Mike Boynton, who served as the team's lead assistant and defensive coordinator last season.

So far, the returns for the former Oklahoma State coach have not been positive. Boynton, who signed a two-year contract with the school — with the second season not guaranteed — has to meet certain benchmarks to ensure his return next season.

Here are those requirements. Notable: If Michigan reaches the Final Four, the requirements are satisfied.

Win 24 regular-season games

Finish in the top four of the Big Ten regular-season standings

Win the Big Ten Tournament

Reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament

Boynton is making $3.6 million this season and would make $4 million during the 2027-28 season if he is retained. Michigan is currently searching for a new athletic director after the school announced it would not be hiring former Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts for the role after all.

The Wolverines dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll after a loss against Villanova last week on the road. After losing to Creighton in blowout fashion, the pressure is mounting to get back on track ahead of a stretch that includes a matchup Thursday against No. 17 Miami in the losers bracket of the Players Era 16.