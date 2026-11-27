LAS VEGAS — A year ago, Michigan won the Players Era Tournament by putting up a historic 110-point margin of victory across three games. It was a harbinger for its 37-3 NCAA championship season.

Through two games this year at the Players Era 16, everything has flipped to the dark side. The Wolverines are 0-2 in Sin City and -53 in scoring margin after losing to Creighton on Tuesday and Miami on Thursday, giving up 196 points in the process. Michigan got dropped 97-70 by the No. 17 Hurricanes on Thanksgiving, two days after Creighton crushed the Wolverines 99-73.

Michigan has already lost more games by Thanksgiving than it did all of last season.

Mike Boynton's team is 3-4, which doubles as the worst start through seven games for a reigning national champion since Louisville in 1986, meaning it's been four decades since college basketball's seen an encore this dubious from a program fresh off a March Madness title.

All four of Michigan's losses have come at neutral-site contests; the Wolverines were 11-2 in those settings last season. November's nearly finished and Boynton's only notable win came at home on Nov. 11 against a 4-3 Marquette team that is just as TBD in quality as Michigan right now.

"Our defense just went completely away (in the second half)," Boynton said outside the locker room of T-Mobile Arena after the loss to Miami. "There's no excuses. We got our butt kicked today."

Boynton already in a big bind

As Dusty May tours through his debut NBA season with the Dallas Mavericks, Boynton finds himself in charge of the program May flipped in record-setting fashion after things bottomed out under the controversial Juwan Howard era. It's too soon to definitively call this Michigan team a bust, but initial indications are not encouraging. Keep in mind, Boynton was promoted in-house due to the awkward timing of May leaving the program during the week of the NBA Draft. Outgoing Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel made a few cursory check-ins, but no sitting high-major coach was going to leave for a Michigan roster that would've lost at least three or four players if Boynton wasn't promoted.

Granted, Michigan lost not just a great coach, but three lottery picks (Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, Morez Johnson) who comprised the best frontcourt in college basketball last season. A step back was unavoidable and to be expected.

This is no step-back, though. Michigan's in the midst of a plunge. A sub-.500 start through seven games is just as bad as what the football team's gone through in Kyle Whittingham's first (and maybe last?) season in Ann Arbor. In fact, Boynton's fortunate that this Vegas crap-out has come during the week of The Game in football and amid the PR disaster of the school's botched athletic director search.

Michigan's coaching staff will feel the disappointment and pressure all the same, however. The Wolverines don't even look good enough to qualify for 76-team NCAA Tournament. Michigan ranked No. 1 in defensive efficiency a year ago. Through Thanksgiving, the Wolverines are 119th in adjusted defensive efficiency at BartTorvik.com. Every doubter who said Boynton should not have been given the job is justified in the here and now.

Michigan coach Mike Boynton tries to motivate the Wolverines before Thursday's loss to Miami. Getty Images

"As a coach, I've got to address it and find a way to fix it," Boynton said. "And maybe this team's defensive identity needs to be different than what we expected coming into the season."

After a generous benefit of the doubt from the media going into November (Michigan was ranked 16th in the first AP Top 25), the Wolverines have fallen outside of the top 50 in every mainstream predictive metric after the Miami mauling on Thursday. Things might be different if the Wolverines had five-star freshman prospect Brandon McCoy, but he's out for the year with a torn ACL (and will likely be a top-25 pick next year without ever having played a game in college).

"This team obviously has had the expectations of who they would be reset in a major way," Boynton said. "It's November, but November is also almost over, and right now we're staring at being under .500. And, like, you don't get a whole lot of chances to waste, even though you're playing in a conference as good as ours, you've got to start turning these things into Ws pretty quick."

Not helping the cause: fifth-year wing Roddy Gayle left Thursday's game with an injury and was seen on crutches leaving the arena. But Boynton told CBS Sports that the hope is the injury isn't serious and long-term in nature. An update probably won't come for Gayle until Friday.

Cadeau goes from MOP to MIA

One of U-M's biggest, most obvious complications is the lack of consistency from senior point guard Elliot Cadeau, who won the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award less than eight months ago. Through Michigan's first seven games he doesn't look like one of the 40 best point guards in America. On Thursday against Miami, Cadeau had 15 points on 20 shots, including 1-of-9 3-point shooting, in addition to eight assists, five turnovers and four fouls. He's shooting less than 35% this season and has a sub-90 offensive rating at KenPom. His averages include 11.3 points and 4.3 turnovers.

You can't be a good team, let alone really good, when your veteran point guard isn't playing up to his end of the bargain. And when Boynton was asked postgame about what players are stepping up and displaying leadership amid this terrible start, he didn't invoke Cadeau's name.

"I think we're still trying to figure that out," he said. "The best teams are going to have that voice internally from somebody or a couple (of) guys, and right now we're just still searching for it."

That shouldn't be the case, not with someone like Cadeau who has 115 college starts.

Cadeau is a senior, one of the most well-compensated veteran guards in the sport and a crucial part of this team. With him running the offense, Michigan ranks 202nd in turnover percentage and is giving the ball away on 18% of its possessions. Last season's team had a TO bugaboo as well, but it was offset by ridiculous size, paint-smothering second-chance opportunities and switchable bigs who made life a whole lot easier for Cadeau.

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"We have guys capable, certainly, because we have several guys who've been through these battles at this level who understand what it looks like to turn the page, to deal with adversity," Boynton said. "But that's got to evolve. Those voices have to emerge, and again, until then it's on me and the staff to be the voice and try to get these guys to understand how to deal with the challenges that we're facing right now."

Michigan's last game in Vegas will be Friday afternoon against the loser of Thursday's Alabama vs. Kansas State game. You best believe the staff is hoping it's K-State; you can bet that with more confidence than any table game or slot machine on the Strip. The Wolverines need a win to halt the negative results and to get out of November at .500. Then December will arrive and they can try to pick up the pieces and see if it's possible to swing back into the top third of the Big Ten. The afterglow of an all-time-dominant NCAA title run is officially over and Boynton's job will soon hang in the balance, if it's not already.