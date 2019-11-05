Michigan's Juwan Howard accidentally commits NCAA violation, names recruits during press conference

Michigan's new head coach Juwan Howard is still learning on the job. That became clear in a press conference on Monday when Howard was asked about the transition to the early signing period in terms of recruiting.

Howard responded by revealing three different recruits by name before he was cut off by program spokesperson Tom Wywrot, according to MLive.com.

"It's been good," Howard said. "We're still grinding, plugging away. There are some guys out there who we've offered (scholarships) to and we're in the running (for). Hunter Dickinson is one. Moses Moody is the other. Nimari Burnett."

Burnett, Dickinson, and Moody are three unsigned recruits in the 2020 class. According to NCAA rules, coaches are prohibited from speaking about unsigned prospects publicly.

Howard, to his credit, quickly realized that he had inadvertently committed a huge misstep.

"That's one of the NCAA rules I have to really get to understand," Howard added. "I'm learning throughout this process. That's a part of the college coaching that's different from the NBA coaching. But no excuses. I will learn these rules."

Howard specifically violated by-law 13.10.2.1, according to MLive.com. It states the following:

"The institution may not comment generally about the prospective student-athlete's ability or the contribution that the prospective student-athlete might make to the institution's team; further, the institution is precluded from commenting in any manner as to the likelihood of the prospective student-athlete committing to or signing with that institution."

Wywrot did contact Michigan's compliance office about Howard's comments following the press conference.

Michigan opens their season against Appalachian State on Tuesday.