Not only did Michigan end its 37-year national championship drought Monday night in Indianapolis, outlasting UConn 69-63 in the title game, the Wolverines did so in one of the most commanding NCAA Tournament runs in modern history. Michigan finished with a combined plus-114 point margin in the tournament, the seventh-highest total ever by a national champion and sixth-best since the field expanded in 1985.

The Wolverines capped off their remarkable run by overcoming a program and coach that had dominated March and April. UConn entered the title game 6-0 all-time in national championship contests, while Dan Hurley -- on the cusp of a dynasty -- was 11-0 beyond the second round of the NCAA Tournament with the Huskies.

Michigan's tournament performance ranks among the most dominant of any national champion in the modern era. Even with the offense struggling in the title game, the Wolverines still reached an impressive mark of 541 total points in the NCAA Tournament, the second-most by a national champion behind only 1990 UNLV.

The Wolverines shot just 38.2% from the field in the championship game, the lowest shooting percentage by a winning team since North Carolina shot 35.6% against Gonzaga in 2017, but their defense carried them through.

It didn't matter, though. Michigan's defense was too good. It limited UConn to its worst shooting performance in more than four years and held each of its last four opponents to a season-low field goal percentage, proving the dominance this tournament was built not only on scoring, but on smothering opponents and controlling the game from end to end.

Most dominant NCAA Tournament runs by national champions since 1985

Year Team Total Margin 2024 UConn +140 1996 Kentucky +129 2016 Villanova +124 2009 North Carolina +121 2023 UConn +120 2026 Michigan +114 1990 UNLV +112 2018 Villanova +106 2001 Duke +100 2023 Louisville +97

Only a handful of champions have separated themselves from the field like Michigan did this postseason.

UConn's back-to-back runs in 2023 and 2024 were defined by sustained blowouts, while Kentucky's 1996 team relied on depth and NBA-level talent to win its first four tournament games by at least 20 points. Villanova's 44-point rout of Oklahoma in the 2016 Final Four propelled the Wildcats to the first of two championships under Jay Wright, and North Carolina's 2009 team stood out for consistency, winning all six games by double digits against strong competition.

Now, Michigan joins that elite company, combining efficiency with one of the most productive offenses and defenses in tournament history.

More quick hits on Michigan's impressive national championship run from CBS Sports research:

First Big Ten team to win a national title since 2000, snapping an eight-game losing streak in title games

Third school to win multiple national titles in football and men's basketball, joining Florida and Michigan State

First school to win national titles in football and men's basketball in the College Football Playoff era (since 2014)

Posted a +39.7 net rating, the highest by any national champion in the KenPom era (last 30 seasons)

Won 37 games, tied for the second-most ever by a national champion

Recorded the largest two-season turnaround (+29 wins) in the NCAA Tournament era

First team since 1978-79 Michigan State to win a national title within two seasons of a year with 10 or fewer wins (Michigan went 8-24 in 2023-24)

Tied for the most wins in Big Ten history (37), matching 2004-05 Illinois

Set the Big Ten record for point differential in a season (+713)

Coach Dusty May tied for the most wins ever in a coach's first two seasons at a Division I school (64) and became the fifth coach in the last 60 years to win a national title in his first two seasons at a school

First team to score 90 or more points in five games in a single NCAA Tournament

Ninth team to enter the national championship game with a +100 or better point margin; only one of the previous eight lost the title game (Duke in 1999 vs. UConn)

Michigan's championship run is one for the ages, rewriting program history and adding a dominant chapter to the Big Ten's legacy.