Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Middle Tenn.

Regular Season Records: Charlotte 18-13; Middle Tenn. 18-13

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers are 3-10 against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Charlotte and Middle Tenn. are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 9 at Ford Center at The Star in the second round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

It was close but no cigar for the 49ers as they fell 93-91 to the UAB Blazers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. lost to the Texas-El Paso Miners on the road by a decisive 77-65 margin.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas

Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a slight 1-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won ten out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.