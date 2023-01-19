Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Charlotte 12-6; Middle Tenn. 11-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Charlotte 49ers will be on the road. Charlotte and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Murphy Athletic Center. Middle Tenn. will be strutting in after a win while the 49ers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The point spread favored Charlotte on Monday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Charlotte as they fell 60-58 to the Texas-El Paso Miners. That makes it the first time this season Charlotte has let down their home crowd. Guard Jackson Threadgill had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: the Blue Raiders escaped with a win on Monday against the UAB Blazers by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. Middle Tenn. got double-digit scores from four players: forward DeAndre Dishman (15), guard Eli Lawrence (13), guard Camryn Weston (11), and guard Teafale Lenard Jr (10).

The 49ers had enough points to win and then some against Middle Tenn. in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their matchup 82-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Charlotte since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won nine out of their last 12 games against Charlotte.