Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Middle Tenn.

Regular Season Records: Charlotte 18-13; Middle Tenn. 18-13

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 9 at Ford Center at The Star in the second round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney. Charlotte has some work to do to even out the 3-10 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The 49ers were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 93-91 to the UAB Blazers.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 77-65 to the Texas-El Paso Miners.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas

Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won ten out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.