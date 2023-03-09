Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Middle Tenn.
Regular Season Records: Charlotte 18-13; Middle Tenn. 18-13
What to Know
The Charlotte 49ers and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 9 at Ford Center at The Star in the second round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney. Charlotte has some work to do to even out the 3-10 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
The 49ers were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 93-91 to the UAB Blazers.
Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 77-65 to the Texas-El Paso Miners.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Middle Tenn. have won ten out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Middle Tenn. 62 vs. Charlotte 58
- Dec 29, 2022 - Charlotte 82 vs. Middle Tenn. 67
- Mar 02, 2022 - Charlotte 60 vs. Middle Tenn. 56
- Feb 13, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 78 vs. Charlotte 63
- Feb 06, 2021 - Middle Tenn. 73 vs. Charlotte 60
- Feb 05, 2021 - Middle Tenn. 66 vs. Charlotte 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - Charlotte 68 vs. Middle Tenn. 62
- Feb 23, 2019 - Middle Tenn. 86 vs. Charlotte 67
- Feb 07, 2019 - Middle Tenn. 71 vs. Charlotte 53
- Feb 03, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 78 vs. Charlotte 73
- Feb 11, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 70 vs. Charlotte 55
- Mar 10, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 79 vs. Charlotte 61
- Jan 14, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 73 vs. Charlotte 72