Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Middle Tenn.

Regular Season Records: Charlotte 18-13; Middle Tenn. 18-13

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 9 at Ford Center at The Star in the second round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney. Charlotte has some work to do to even out the 3-10 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The 49ers were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 93-91 to the UAB Blazers.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 77-65 to the Texas-El Paso Miners.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won ten out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.

  • Jan 19, 2023 - Middle Tenn. 62 vs. Charlotte 58
  • Dec 29, 2022 - Charlotte 82 vs. Middle Tenn. 67
  • Mar 02, 2022 - Charlotte 60 vs. Middle Tenn. 56
  • Feb 13, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 78 vs. Charlotte 63
  • Feb 06, 2021 - Middle Tenn. 73 vs. Charlotte 60
  • Feb 05, 2021 - Middle Tenn. 66 vs. Charlotte 65
  • Jan 04, 2020 - Charlotte 68 vs. Middle Tenn. 62
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Middle Tenn. 86 vs. Charlotte 67
  • Feb 07, 2019 - Middle Tenn. 71 vs. Charlotte 53
  • Feb 03, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 78 vs. Charlotte 73
  • Feb 11, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 70 vs. Charlotte 55
  • Mar 10, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 79 vs. Charlotte 61
  • Jan 14, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 73 vs. Charlotte 72