Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Chattanooga 7-3; Middle Tenn. 7-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Chattanooga Mocs will be on the road. They will take on the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Murphy Athletic Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Chattanooga took their matchup at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 97-47 win over the Johnson (TN) Royals.

Meanwhile, the Belmont Bruins typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Middle Tenn. proved too difficult a challenge. The Blue Raiders were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bruins, winning 85-75. It took four tries, but Middle Tenn. can finally say that they have a victory on the road. It was another big night for their guard Teafale Lenard Jr, who had 20 points along with eight rebounds and six blocks.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 7-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Chattanooga is eighth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Chattanooga, the Blue Raiders enter the contest with 17.3 takeaways on average, good for 31st best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chattanooga have won both of the games they've played against Middle Tenn. in the last eight years.