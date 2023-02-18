Who's Playing

Florida International @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Florida International 13-13; Middle Tenn. 16-11

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders and the Florida International Panthers at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Murphy Athletic Center. Middle Tenn. is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but on Thursday the Blue Raiders sidestepped the Florida Atlantic Owls for a 74-70 victory. Middle Tenn. got double-digit scores from four players: guard Camryn Weston (16), guard Elias King (15), guard Eli Lawrence (13), and guard Justin Bufford (12).

Meanwhile, Florida International came up short against the Rice Owls on Saturday, falling 85-78.

Middle Tenn. is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Middle Tenn., who are 12-13 against the spread.

Middle Tenn.'s win lifted them to 16-11 while Florida International's defeat dropped them down to 13-13. Justin Bufford will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 12 points in addition to six boards on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Florida International's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.98

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won eight out of their last 12 games against Florida International.