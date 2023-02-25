Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 13-15; Middle Tenn. 17-11

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Murphy Athletic Center. The Blue Raiders should still be feeling good after a victory, while Louisiana Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.

Middle Tenn. had enough points to win and then some against the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, taking their matchup 69-58.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech came up short against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Thursday, falling 76-66. One thing holding Louisiana Tech back was the mediocre play of guard Kaleb Stewart, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Middle Tenn. didn't have too much trouble with the Bulldogs on the road in the teams' previous meeting in January as they won 68-51. Will the Blue Raiders repeat their success, or does Louisiana Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won four out of their last seven games against Louisiana Tech.