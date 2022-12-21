Who's Playing
Murray State @ Middle Tenn.
Current Records: Murray State 7-4; Middle Tenn. 7-4
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Murray State Racers will be on the road. They will take on the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Murphy Athletic Center. The Racers will be strutting in after a victory while Middle Tenn. will be stumbling in from a loss.
MSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Austin Peay Governors this past Friday, winning 68-60. Guard Quincy Anderson (16 points), forward DJ Burns (15 points), and forward Kenny White Jr. (15 points) were the top scorers for MSU. Anderson had some trouble finding his footing against the Chicago State Cougars last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Quincy Anderson's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. entered their game against the Chattanooga Mocs this past Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Middle Tenn. came up short against Chattanooga, falling 82-73.
The Racers' win brought them up to 7-4 while the Blue Raiders' defeat pulled them down to an identical 7-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU is stumbling into the contest with the 48th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.7 on average. To make matters even worse for MSU, Middle Tenn. enters the matchup with 17.3 takeaways on average, good for 34th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Murray State have won four out of their last seven games against Middle Tenn.
- Dec 04, 2021 - Murray State 93 vs. Middle Tenn. 87
- Dec 02, 2020 - Middle Tenn. 78 vs. Murray State 61
- Dec 07, 2019 - Murray State 85 vs. Middle Tenn. 52
- Dec 08, 2018 - Murray State 64 vs. Middle Tenn. 42
- Nov 13, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 72 vs. Murray State 67
- Nov 15, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 87 vs. Murray State 81
- Nov 17, 2015 - Murray State 76 vs. Middle Tenn. 65