Who's Playing

Murray State @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Murray State 7-4; Middle Tenn. 7-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Murray State Racers will be on the road. They will take on the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Murphy Athletic Center. The Racers will be strutting in after a victory while Middle Tenn. will be stumbling in from a loss.

MSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Austin Peay Governors this past Friday, winning 68-60. Guard Quincy Anderson (16 points), forward DJ Burns (15 points), and forward Kenny White Jr. (15 points) were the top scorers for MSU. Anderson had some trouble finding his footing against the Chicago State Cougars last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Quincy Anderson's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. entered their game against the Chattanooga Mocs this past Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Middle Tenn. came up short against Chattanooga, falling 82-73.

The Racers' win brought them up to 7-4 while the Blue Raiders' defeat pulled them down to an identical 7-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU is stumbling into the contest with the 48th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.7 on average. To make matters even worse for MSU, Middle Tenn. enters the matchup with 17.3 takeaways on average, good for 34th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Murray State have won four out of their last seven games against Middle Tenn.