Who's Playing

North Texas @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: North Texas 12-3; Middle Tenn. 9-6

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Texas Mean Green and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 10 of 2018. Middle Tenn. and North Texas will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Murphy Athletic Center. The Mean Green should still be feeling good after a victory, while Middle Tenn. will be looking to regain their footing.

Middle Tenn. lost 75-72 to the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on Thursday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Texas-San Antonio's guard John Buggs III as the clock expired. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Blue Raiders were far and away the favorite. The losing side was boosted by guard Eli Lawrence, who had 20 points along with six boards.

Speaking of close games: things were close when North Texas and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers clashed on Thursday, but North Texas ultimately edged out the opposition 70-66. It was another big night for North Texas' guard Tylor Perry, who had 22 points.

Middle Tenn. came up short against North Texas when the two teams previously met in January of last year, falling 70-63. Maybe the Blue Raiders will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Texas have won four out of their last seven games against Middle Tenn.