Who's Playing

Rice @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Rice 1-1; Middle Tenn. 1-1

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders haven't won a matchup against the Rice Owls since Feb. 8 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Middle Tenn. and Rice will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Murphy Athletic Center. The Blue Raiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory.

Middle Tenn. came up short against the Winthrop Eagles this past Saturday, falling 76-68.

Meanwhile, Rice took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging an 85-48 win over the St. Thomas (TX) Celts.

Middle Tenn. was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in January as they fell 65-61 to the Owls. Maybe Middle Tenn. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.52

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rice have won five out of their last eight games against Middle Tenn.